Rahm Emmanuel declares Chicago a 'Trump-free zone'

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emmanuel slammed President Trump's decision to rescind the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals immigration policy on Tuesday, declaring the Windy city a "Trump-free Zone."

DACA was implemented in 2012 as a safeguard protecting some children of immigrants who entered the United States illegally, and Emanuel's response to the safety net's removal on Tuesday was firm and critical.

"To all the DREAMers that are here in this room and in the city of Chicago: You are welcome in the city of Chicago. This is your home, and you have nothing to worry about," Emanuel said. "Chicago, our schools, our neighborhoods, our city as it relates to what President Trump said will be a Trump-free zone."





Emanuel served as chief of staff under former President Barack Obama before DACA was put forth as an executive branch program. His remarks come after U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the administration's decision on Tuesday morning to scrap the program that has reportedly shielded almost 790,000 undocumented immigrants.

"To have a lawful system of immigration that serves the national interest, we cannot admit everyone who would like to come here. It's just that simple," Sessions said. "That would be an open-border policy and the American people have rightly rejected that."

