Ragin' Cajuns win 80-71 in Cayman Islands; Iowa's 1st loss

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Bryce Washington scored 15 points and pulled down 10 rebounds and Louisiana-Lafayette defeated Iowa 80-71 in the opening game of the inaugural Cayman Islands Classic on Monday.

Frank Bartley IV led the Ragin' Cajuns (3-1) with 17 points. JaKeenan Gant added 16 points and four blocks, and Justin Miller scored 14 points to go with seven rebounds. Louisiana was only 5 of 21 from 3-point range but shot 49 percent overall.

The Hawkeyes (3-1), who opened their season with three home games, were led by Isaiah Moss, who made all 10 of his free throws, with a career-high 24 points. Jordan Bohannon added four 3-pointers and 21 points. Iowa shot just 37 percent overall and 32 percent from the arc, where they had been shooting at a 44 percent clip, tops in the Big Ten.

The teams were tied at 10 when the Ragin' Cajuns went on a 21-1 run capped by a Washington bucket with 2:22 left in the half, which ended with Louisiana ahead 37-17.

The lead reached 24 points early on after the break but Moss led an Iowa rally in the second half in which he scored 20 points. His 3-pointer with just under two minutes left got the Hawkeyes within nine, 70-61, and he added seven more points but Gant hit a pair of free throws with 49 seconds left and his dunk with a half-minute to go made it a 13-point game.

The eight-team tournament runs through Wednesday.