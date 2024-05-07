Rafah offensive starts and King 'a bit busy' for Harry
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Sign up for our morning newsletter and get BBC News in your inbox.
Sign up for our morning newsletter and get BBC News in your inbox.
Get caught up on this morning’s news: Israel seizes control of Rafah crossing, Trump fined again and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
With free agency and the draft behind us, what 32 teams look like today will likely be what they look like Week 1 and beyond for the 2024 season. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski reveal the post-draft fantasy power rankings. The duo break down the rankings in three tiers: What offensive ecosystems do they want every part of, which have potential value but also question marks and which to avoid this season.
Jayson Tatum struggled from the field. For a Celtics team loaded with weapons, it didn't matter.
Treat Mom to one of these bouquets from 1-800-Flowers, The Bouqs Co., FTD and more — each of which have been tested and reviewed.
Meta is testing the ability to cross-post photos from Instagram to Threads.
From Bombas socks to Kendra Scott jewelry — these ideas will make your 'bonus mom' feel like #1.
TikTok made good on its promise to sue the US over a new law that could result in a ban of the video app in America. Its claims face a number of hurdles in US courts.
We have the perfect gift for your wife, whether you’re on a budget or looking to splurge.
Boston University forward Macklin Celebrini is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick.
Lipids are fatty, waxy or oily compounds that, for instance, typically come in the form of fats and oils. As a result they are heavily used in the production of beauty products, as well as in fashion, and food industries. It’s now raised a $20 million Series A financing led by EQT Ventures.
Adult film actress Stormy Daniels recounted the details of her alleged extramarital affair with former President Donald Trump during Tuesday’s testimony in the hush money trial.
This is the fourth time Gobert has won the award.
Shoppers swear this vitamin-packed bedtime drink is the one thing that helps them get in their winks.
Rivian lost $1.45 billion in the first quarter, showing that its recent company-wide cost-cutting measures have a ways to go before it can approach profitability. The company cut another 6% of jobs in February 2023.
Meta is expanding its paid verification service for businesses, adding three new tiers to the program that offers extra perks to companies willing to pay a monthly subscription.
On April 29, Senators Jon Ossoff (D-GA) and Marsha Blackburn (R-SC) proposed a bipartisan bill to protect children from online sexual exploitation. President Biden officially signed the REPORT Act into law on Tuesday. This marks the first time that websites and social media platforms are legally obligated to report crimes related to federal trafficking, grooming, and enticement of children to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children's (NCMEC) CyberTipline.
Dan Devine and Adam Mares discuss the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves after Monday night’s game 2.
Meta is rolling out an expanded set of generative AI tools for advertisers, after first announcing a set of AI features last October. Now, instead of only being able to create different backgrounds for a product image, advertisers can also request full image variations, which offer AI-inspired ideas for the overall photo, including riffs that update the photo's subject or product being advertised. In one example, Meta shows how an existing ad creative showing a cup of coffee sitting outdoors next to coffee beans could be modified to present the cup, from a different angle, in front of lush greenery and coffee beans, evoking imagery reminiscent of a coffee farm.
Hunter, Coach, Lucky and more: Why settle for last year's styles? Our trendy picks start at just $30, and they won't kill your feet.
Harrison signed to play college football at Nebraska in 2014 before he was drafted by the Brewers.