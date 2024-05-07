Rafah offensive starts and King 'a bit busy' for Harry

No one story dominates Wednesday's front pages. The FT leads on Israel threatening a wider assault on Rafah in southern Gaza. The main photo on the newspaper's front page is of a meeting between French President Emmanuel Macron and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, during a visit to the Pyrenees. [BBC]

The i leads with reports that the UK government is warning Israel that is risks committing war crimes if it continues its offensive in Rafah without a "credible" plan in how to protect civilians. [BBC]

The Guardian splits its front page between the Rafah offensive and the exclusive Garrick Club voting to lift a 193-year ban on women joining. [BBC]

The Metro reports that Prince Harry will not meet King Charles on a trip to the UK this week, as his father is too busy. [BBC]

The Mail also leads on Prince Harry's UK trip, saying hopes of as reunion with his father have been "dashed". [BBC]

The same story appears on the front of the Express. The paper carries a photo of Prince Harry, with a headline saying his father is "too busy" to see him. Meanwhile, it headlines on senior Tories demanding Rishi Sunak scrap "liberal" immigration rules. [BBC]

The Times has a story on how TikTok and Instagram will be told to "tame aggressive algorithms" pushing harmful content to children, under new rules. It also has a photo of Russian President Vladimir Putin as he starts a fifth term. [BBC]

The Telegraph has a story about plans to prevent under-13s using social media, under new Ofcom checks. It also reports on UK airport "chaos" after e-gate systems failed. [BBC]

The Mirror reports that pubs in England and Wales will be able to stay open until 1am if England or Scotland reach the semi-finals of this summer's Euros. [BBC]

And the Star reports on "butty boffins" saying bacon makes you "stupid". [BBC]

