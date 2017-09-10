NEW YORK (AP) — Rafael Nadal beats Kevin Anderson 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 to win third U.S. Open, 16th Grand Slam title.
NEW YORK (AP) — Rafael Nadal beats Kevin Anderson 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 to win third U.S. Open, 16th Grand Slam title.
poster: Sheriff Joe devoted his entire adult life to serving this country. Enforcing our laws. No racism involved. But the liberal media is just an arm of the democrat party so they play the race card whenever someone dares to disagree with them. Thank you, President Trump, for not being anti-America, like your predecessor was.
3.6k