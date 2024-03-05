Radical new shape for electric Range Rover Velar

The first electric Range Rover prototype has been spotted testing, as the brand prepares to reveal its first EV in the coming months.

It is thought to be a test car for the electric successor to the Velar, which has a similarly sleek and low-slung profile. The electric version of the flagship Range Rover model, which has yet to be seen but is due on sale first, will closely resemble today's more upright, high-riding car.

The roof profile, window line and ground-hugging suspension are strong clues that this is our first look at Range Rover's Porsche Macan EV rival, which is due to be one of three electric SUVs built in Halewood, Merseyside, atop the brand's new EMA platform.

A sibling to similarly sized replacements for the Land Rover Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque, the electric Velar is tipped to enter production as early as this year, as the current model approaches the natural end of its life cycle, having been launched in 2017.

Details of the next-generation model remain firmly under wraps, but clearly the company remains committed to its more overt road-going focus than the other models in the Land Rover line-up.

Notably, in these images its body looks long enough behind the rear axle to accommodate a third row of seats. JLR has yet to give any indication that it plans to upsize the Velar - but a roomier interior would certainly mark it out more clearly from the Discovery Sport, which is seen as key to boosting sales.

Last year, the Velar was the lowest-selling model in the Land Rover line-up with 18,626 sales, second only to the Discovery's 13,164. By contrast, the Discovery Sport notched up more than 21,000 sales and the Evoque more than 34,000.

The next Velar will also be more overt in its positioning as a luxury SUV, in line with JLR's ambition to carve out each of its core model lines – Jaguar, Discovery, Defender and Range Rover – into distinct brands with their own design languages, values and target markets.

JLR refused to comment on the images.

]]>