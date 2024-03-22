‘Radical’ letter found hidden in Shakespeare’s house in 1770. Now author is revealed

More than 150 years after William Shakespeare’s death, a mysterious document was found stashed in the rafters of his childhood home in Stratford-upon-Avon, England.

The “incredibly rare” document — which espoused “radical” religious beliefs — was examined by 18th century scholars, who determined it was likely penned by the bard’s father, John Shakespeare.

But now, upon fresh scrutiny, the naked truth has been revealed. While the author was indeed Shakespeare’s own flesh and blood, it was not his father, but likely his little-known sister, Joan, according to new research from the University of Bristol.

What does the document say?

Using internet archives, researchers determined the obscure document is a translation of an Italian work, “The Last Will and Testament of the Soul.”

The work embraces a devotion to Catholicism, which, during the time of Shakespeare, was a sect subject to widespread persecution.

In Elizabethan England, some Catholics, many of whom were priests, were put to death as their religion was seen as treasonous to the monarchy, which presided over the protestant Church of England.

Translated into English, the Italian work reads, in part: “I will willingly accept of death in whatsoever manner it may befall me, conforming my will unto the will of God.”

It goes on to ask that the Virgin Mary and Saint Winifred — a seventh century princess from Wales — be present at the author’s death.

“They may comfort me with their desired presence and crave of sweet Jesus that he will receive my soul into peace,” the translation reads.

Researchers determined the earliest editions of the work originated after John Shakespeare’s death, indicating it was written by Joan Shakespeare, “the only other possible J Shakespeare.”

The mention of Saint Winifred, who was known for fighting off unwanted advances from men, and thus revered by women, also points to the document being authored by Joan.

Who was Joan Shakespeare?

Born five years after her celebrated brother in 1569, Joan Shakespeare lived in Stratford-upon-Avon — about 100 miles northwest of London — for her entire life.

One of William Shakespeare’s only long-lived significant relatives, she is believed to have married a poor tradesman, researchers said.

She gave birth to four children and lived quietly for years in the family home, outliving both her brother and husband.

In contrast to her brother, who produced more than 100 plays and sonnets, only seven documents have been recovered from Joan’s lifetime that mention her.

This disparity was examined by Virginia Woolfe in her 1929 essay “If Shakespeare Had a Sister.” She wrote, “it would have been impossible, completely and entirely, for any woman to have written the plays of Shakespeare in the age of Shakespeare.”

“A highly gifted girl who had tried to use her gift for poetry would have been so thwarted and hindered by other people,” Woolfe wrote.

“Perhaps,” she said of Shakespeare’s sister, “she scribbled some pages up in an apple loft on the sly, but was careful to hide them or set fire to them.”

Just how accurate Woolfe’s description of Shakespeare’s sister is unclear, but thanks to the new research, we now know at least one such page — whether intentionally hidden or not — survived to see the light of day.

