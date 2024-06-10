Radiation event preparedness exercise set for June 11

SHIPPINGPORT ― The Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), has scheduled a biennial radiological emergency preparedness exercise at the Beaver Valley Power Station for June 11.

The purpose of the exercise is to assess the ability of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the state of West Virginia to respond to an emergency at the Shippingport nuclear power plant.

Beaver Valley Power Station seen in April 2023.

“These drills are held every other year to evaluate governments' ability to protect public health and safety,” MaryAnn Tierney, regional administrator for FEMA Region 3, said in a release. “We will assess state and local government emergency response capabilities within the 10-mile Emergency Planning Zone within the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and state of West Virginia.”

Within 90 days, FEMA will send its evaluation to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) for use in licensing decisions. The final report will be available to the public approximately 120 days after the exercise. FEMA will present preliminary findings of the exercise during a public meeting at 4:30 p.m. June 13, at the Pittsburgh Airport Marriott, 777 Aten Road, Findlay Township.

At the meeting, FEMA may request that questions or comments be submitted in writing for review and response. Written comments may also be submitted after the meeting by emailing FEMAR3NewsDesk@fema.dhs.gov or by mail to: MaryAnn Tierney, Regional Administrator, FEMA Region 3, 615 Chestnut St., Sixth Floor, Philadelphia, PA, 19106

FEMA created the REP Program to ensure the health and safety of citizens living around commercial nuclear power plants would be adequately protected in the event of a nuclear power plant accident and to inform and educate the public about radiological emergency preparedness.

REP Program responsibilities cover only “offsite” activities, that is, state and local government emergency planning and preparedness activities that take place beyond the nuclear power plant boundaries. Onsite activities continue to be the responsibility of the NRC.

Additional information on FEMA’s REP Program is available online at FEMA.gov/Radiological-Emergency-Preparedness-Program.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Exercise will test PA and W.Va. response to radiation event