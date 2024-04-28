Radford hosts 4th annual 5k SOS Fun Run

RADFORD, Va. (WFXR) — Saturday, April 27, marked the end of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week. In recognition, the Virginia Department of Corrections hosted events throughout the Commonwealth. On Saturday they ended the week in Radford with the 4th annual 5k SOS Fun Run/Walk.

Residents in the City of Radford and surrounding communities gathered at Bisset Park to participate in the 5k, shedding light and awareness to victims everywhere one step at a time.

“Victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse – those are the victims I work with as a prosecutor,” said Debbie Sifford, a 5k participant and assistant Commonwealth’s attorney for Grayson County. She also walked to honor the late Judge Patrick Graybeal, who she says was an advocate for victim’s rights. “It’s very important that we recognize that they’ve been through a lot and they have survived a lot.”

“When I take a step, it’s for the victims I have worked with through all the years and the survivors,” said another 5k participant, Antonina Marino. She is also a victim witness for Grayson County.







Nearly 50 people participated Saturday. Representatives of the city and the state tell WFXR that the message behind the 5k is an important one.

“The first people to lose their voice in the criminal justice system are crime victims and so we want to honor them and normalize the topic of discussion victimology and the impact crime has on our community,” said Amber Leak, the Victims’ Services Director with the Virginia Department of Corrections.

“It’s easy to forget when you read the headline on a newspaper about a crime that happened, that they’re victims – old, young, from all walks of life – are victims. So, this is just a great opportunity to get the community out and let them know that we’re here for victims,” said Chris Rehak, the Commonwealth’s attorney for the City of Radford.

Organizers tell WFXR that the event was not just about walking or running in solidarity with victims but also about sharing what resources are available with the community.

“If you are a victim, we hear you and we want your voice to be heard in the criminal justice system,” said Sarah Akers Campbell, the 5k organizer and Director of Victim Witness with the City of Radford and Floyd County.

Pamphlets, posters and booths were also set up with local resources for victims and those wanting to help.

“Everyone knows a victim of crime. The thing of it is, you may not know it because people don’t feel comfortable talking about it. People are embarrassed, people are ashamed…” said Patty McComas Hall, the prevention and education coordinator with the Women’s Resource Center of the New River Valley. “Know what the resources are so that if someone does disclose something with you or shares something with you, you can say ‘I know where you can get help’.”

Today’s 5k was also to raise money that will go toward local nonprofits that help victims. The following were resources provided at the event:

