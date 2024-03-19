What’s that racket? It’s springtime in Kansas so blame this easy-to-see (and hear) bird

It’s the first day of spring and while you’re outside enjoying the sounds of nature, one sound might be overpowering this time of year: the knock of woodpeckers.

Spring is the height of woodpecker activity in Kansas because it’s the bird’s breeding season, Mike Rader with the state Department of Wildlife and Parks said.

There have been 12 species of woodpeckers recorded in the state of Kansas. The most common woodpecker species in the Wichita area are the red-bellied and downy woodpecker.

Male red-bellied woodpeckers have a red crown and nape and are medium in size, according to All About Birds, a resource of the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. Females look similar, but lack the red crown. Downy woodpeckers, on the other hand, are small with a short bill. They have a black-and-white-striped head and a red nape.

Other species reported in Kansas include the northern flicker, hairy woodpecker and pileated woodpecker.

Here’s what to know about Kansas woodpeckers and what they mean for your property.

Can woodpeckers cause damage to property?

While some woodpecker species migrate through Kansas, others are year-long residents. The red-bellied, hairy, downy and pileated woodpeckers stay here all year, Rader said.

While woodpeckers can cause damage, a lot of the time the purpose of pecking is just to be heard.

“What they’re doing is they’re kind of just establishing and announcing their territory,” Rader said. “So they’re putting it out there that they’re like the biggest, baddest woodpecker around if they can hammer on like a tin roof or something that makes a lot of noise when they pound on it.”

If you do have a woodpecker problem in your yard, you should call a professional. Because all woodpeckers species are protected, you should make sure what you’re doing to prevent woodpecker activity is humane.

Getting rid of woodpeckers between now and nesting time could be a difficult challenge though, Rader said.

“[Woodpeckers] are pretty persistent, once they start getting nesting and stuff like that, some of that [nuisance behavior] goes away,” Rader said.

For the next couple months, however, you may have to get used to the knocking sound of the bird.

“From this point forward for a while, you know, a month or so, a month or two maybe, they’ll really be trying to [peck] and establish places that they are going to nest obviously,” Rader said.

How can I attract woodpeckers to my Kansas yard?

If you want to attract the birds to your yard to potentially nest there, Rader said the best feed to use is suet.

“They’ll come to regular feeders … especially like black oil sunflower seed feeders, but sometimes they’ll be drawn to suet,” Rader said.

As you’re filling your feeder to attract woodpeckers, remember it’s important to keep your bird feeder clean to prevent the spreading of disease. Seed feeders should be cleaned every two weeks.

You can also leave some standing dead wood in your yard, but you need to do so sparingly.

“Sometimes people have to be careful when you leave standing dead trees because of fall hazards or something like that,” Rader said. “You know, you don’t want a tree branch falling down on you.”

Woodpeckers usually nest in a trunk or a branch of a dying tree, Birds & Blooms magazine reports. The birds usually lay their eggs in late spring or early summer, with the babies hatching in mid-summer.