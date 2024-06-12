Racist message written on University of Arizona student's off-campus apartment balcony

A racist message containing an offensive slur was found scrawled on the balcony of an off-campus University of Arizona student apartment in Tucson on Monday, according to a post on X.

An X user shared the image of the racist phrase written above a student apartment window at The Mark Tucson apartment building shortly before 6 p.m. Monday. The user captioned the post, "UA students shamelessly write 'no (slur)' on their balcony."

According to comments made under the original X post, the individuals responsible for making the racist message are the X user's neighbors. The X user's roommate, identified as a person of color, had gone to the apartment to confront the residents about an unrelated incident.

Promptly following the interaction between the apartment residents and the X user's roommate, the message was found written in white above the apartment's balcony window.

The Mark Tucson declined to provide comment on the incident.

The University of Arizona could not be reached for comment.

The message appeared to have been removed from the balcony wall on Tuesday afternoon.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Racist message written on University of Arizona student's balcony