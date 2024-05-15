Racist flyer found in Akron this week, mayor and acting police chief warn

A racist flyer for a white supremacist group depicting caricatures of Black people were reported in Akron on Monday. The flyer included racist messaging and contact information for a Kentucky Ku Klux Klan group.

Akron Mayor Shammas Malik and acting Police Chief Brian Harding issued a joint news release Wednesday afternoon asking residents to report any such flyers.

"We want to be extremely clear: Racism and hate have no place in our community, and we find the flyer to be disgusting and offensive," the news release read. "We encourage anyone with knowledge of these flyers or who has received one themselves to please contact the police department."

Similar flyers were reported across other Northeast Ohio communities, police said.

"This vile flyer does not represent the diverse and welcoming city that we call home, and we stand firmly against those who would deliver this type of material to our residents."

To report any information regarding these flyers, anyone can call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-24900 or 330-375-2Tip. Residents can submit anonymous information via the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS. Tips can be texted to 274637.

