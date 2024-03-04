Racine Street bridge set for temporary closure. Here's what to know.

MENASHA ― Commuters may have to plan alternative routes this week as the Racine Street bridge will be closed on Thursday and Friday to accommodate minor structural improvements.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the bridge will be closed to both vehicles and pedestrians while crews work to reposition bearing plates and shims to enhance structural stability and minimize noise levels.

Navigation for boaters will be maintained during the temporary closure, which will run from 6 a.m. on March 7 until 5 p.m. on March 8.

