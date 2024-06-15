Racially motivated attack on young girls in Germany condemned

The state emblem of the Mecklenburg-Vorpommern police can be seen on the uniform of a policewoman. There has been condemnation of an attack in northern Germany that resulted in a Ghanaian girl and her father being injured. Marcus Brandt/dpa

According to initial police findings, an 8-year-old Ghanaian girl and her 10-year-old sister were attacked by a group of around 20 teenagers and young adults.

The attack took place on Friday evening in the town of Grevesmühlen in the state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern.

State Interior Minister Christian Pegel condemned the attack in the strongest possible terms. "You don't attack people, especially not children, and certainly not for racist motives," he said on Saturday.

The attackers are said to have kicked the younger girl in the face. When the children's parents intervened, a fight broke out.

When the police arrived on the scene, one person from the group is said to have hurled racist insults at the victims as they were leaving.

The police also reported that up to eight people from the group took part in the attack. The injured girl and her father were taken to hospital by ambulance. Their wounds were described as minor.

The police are now investigating a breach of the peace, grievous bodily harm, incitement to hatred and insult. Officers are looking for witnesses to the incident.