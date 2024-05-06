Racial inequities persist in poverty, health, education, new Kids Count report says

A new report makes the case that as Rhode Island becomes increasingly diverse, its populations of color continue to suffer inequities in education, health and economic security.

Rhode Island Kids Count, the nonprofit advocacy group focused on children's wellbeing, released its annual fact book on Monday, showing persistent youth poverty.

According to the report: "Between 2018 and 2022, 53% of Native American, 38% of Hispanic and 22% of Black children in Rhode Island lived in poverty, followed by 11% of Asian/Pacific Islander children and 8% of white children."

Most of those numbers are down slightly from the previous year's report, which examined statistics from 2017 to 2021. However, Hispanic childhood poverty is up by 8 percentage points.

"Children are more likely to identify as people of color than adults in our state, and as our young people age, if we don’t address the disparity, it’s just going to continue," said Rhode Island Kids Count Executive Director Paige Clausius-Parks. "And as our population continues to get more diverse, those disparities become bigger and bigger and bigger."

Other ongoing issues include obesity, which affects Hispanic children and Black children at higher rates than any other population. The report states 32% of Hispanic children are obese while 28% of Black children are obese, though those numbers are each down by 1 percentage point from the previous year's report.

Lead exposure also remains one of several additional health crises disproportionately affecting children of color in Rhode Island, as Providence, Pawtucket, Central Falls and Woonsocket "have over two times the rate of children with elevated blood levels" of lead, according to the report. There is no blood level of lead that is considered safe.

A positive: Absenteeism declines after big push to get kids to school

Despite the many issues raised in the report, there are bright spots, such as declining absenteeism among Rhode Island's students.

Last school year, "25% of all Rhode Island children in grades K-3 were chronically absent, and 33% of Rhode Island children in grades 9-12 were chronically absent," the report said. "This is down from last year, when 31% of all Rhode Island children in grades K-3 were chronically absent, and 38% of Rhode Island children in grades 9-12 were chronically absent."

That's a big win for the state, which had launched an ad campaign to raise awareness that missing two days of school per month makes a child chronically absent. An end to the pandemic was also likely a major factor in driving up school attendance.

Clausius-Parks also pointed to federal pandemic dollars from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund that helped districts along.

"For example, some schools now have the funding to be able to have a staff member call homes and figure out what barriers are happening and why kids are not in school," she said. "So there's been financial resources out in also from schools who've made some really smart decisions around their ESSER dollars to help support families and support kids and to better understand what's going on at home."

A call for more financial support to multilingual learners

Clausius-Parks, in her interview with The Providence Journal, took a moment to call for a more reliable funding stream for the state's growing number of multilingual learners, or MLLs, as they're called.

According to the report, the state's MLLs "doubled (increased by 85%) from the 2012-2013 to 2022-2023 school years." Yet their scores on standardized tests have been low. Clausius-Parks said it's time for the state to include dependable funding to support MLLs within its funding formula, the complex equation that determines how many state dollars districts will get.

"We could put that funding for multilingual learners into the actual funding formula instead of it being a categorical, which sits on top of the funds that school receive," Clausius-Parks said. "The reason why that’s important is because the dollar amount for the categorical can change every year. It’s not predictable. So schools are not able to invest in some of those high-quality programs like bilingual education programs because they don’t know for sure if they’re going to get that same amount of funding every year."

To read the full report, visit rikidscount.org.

