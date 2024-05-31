Racial gerrymandering tilts election fairness, denies equal protection in South Florida

Last week in this space, we targeted efforts by Florida's governor and legislature to dilute Black voting power in northern Florida. This week we shift sights to South Florida, where the same state leaders have redrawn political maps improperly along racial lines once again to solidify their Republican supermajority.

A lawsuit, filed May 23 in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, alleges that state leaders improperly reconfigured four congressional and seven Florida House districts, in a way that, they would have us believe, just coincidentally accrues benefits to the Republican Party.

The techniques employed to cheat voters out of equal say in our democracy were different in each region but served the same purpose: to tilt elections even before the first vote is submitted.

In northern Florida, the gerrymandering dispersed Black voters, who tend to vote Democratic, by attaching their addresses to surrounding districts to weaken the electoral impact of their community.

In South Florida, the new maps stretched district lines acrobatically, to string together Hispanic voters. Congressional District 26, held by Republican Mario Diaz-Balart, now leaps from the Gulf of Mexico, near San Marco Island, to the Intracoastal Waterway in Miami-Dade County – almost to the Atlantic Ocean.

The South Florida case was filed by Cubanos Pa'lante Corp., a Miami-Dade nonprofit that describes its mission as educating and mobilizing progressive Cuban Americans. Joining them were Engage Miami Inc., a nonprofit aiming to fight corruption in local politics and develop a culture of civic participation; a Florida International University-based affiliate of the ACLU; and five individual plaintiffs. The plaintiffs are suing the Florida House of Representatives and Secretary of State Cord Byrd.

Electoral district maps are tweaked once a decade, based on demographic changes identified in the U.S. Census. Abdelilah Skhir, senior strategist for ACLU of Florida, notes that caselaw surrounding the federal Voting Rights Act and Florida's Fair Districts Amendments allow race to be considered in redrawing the maps but only in narrowly tailored circumstances. The South Florida suit alleges however, that the legislature and governor used race as their overriding factor, to connect disparate neighborhoods, divide communities and create districts of non-compact shapes unjustified by law.

Hispanic voters were lumped together on the basis of their race, Skhir says. However, the Hispanic community – made up of Cuban Americans, Puerto Ricans, Venezuelans and many others – cannot be considered as one politically cohesive group in South Florida. That community "is nuanced, multifaceted, and diverse with respect to political behavior and preferences," the lawsuit argues. "The legislature ignored this diversity and assumed that Hispanic voters in South Florida were politically homogenous and monolithic. This assumption was false. The legislature was not entitled to draw race-based districts based on uninformed assumptions of racial sameness."

This racial gerrymandering undermines democracy by signaling to elected officials that they represent a racial group rather than their constituency as a whole, the suit asserts under a 1993 case, Shaw v Reno. It causes further harm, the suit says, because "lawmakers sacrificed genuine communities of interest, unnecessarily dividing some that share commonalities and lumping others together that diverge."

The suit alleges the redistricting deprived voters of their constitutional right to equal protection of the law in Florida congressional districts 19, 26, 27 and 28; as well as in Miami-Dade's Florida House districts 112, 113, 114, 115, 116, 118 and 119.

Meanwhile, a separate racial gerrymandering suit is challenging Florida Senate districts 16 and 18 in the Tampa Bay area. The northern Florida case is headed to the Florida Supreme Court.

Tilting elections by ignoring the fairness required in plain English by the Florida and U.S. constitutions is undemocratic. Just as troubling is that those who perpetrate this injustice feel justified in doing so by the reality that it takes years to sort out these inequities. And while the courts work at their regular glacial pace rather than expedite the proceedings, illegally seated representatives make law in Tallahassee and Washington for years. Florida voters deserve better.

