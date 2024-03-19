Rachel Reeves says 2024 is the new 1979 – and these charts show she may have a point

During the 1979 election, Whitehall civil servants prepared briefings for incoming ministers should there be a change of government. As tradition dictated, the documents were bound in blue because the Conservatives were the opposition.

When Margaret Thatcher’s party won the election in May, new Treasury ministers duly tore open their blue-bound files and read the contents, outlining the state of the UK economy. They did so with growing dismay. They knew things were bad. But not this bad.

Delivering the annual Mais Lecture in the City of London on Tuesday evening, Labour’s shadow chancellor was expected to say the next government faces a similar set of challenges and nasties lurking in its in-trays.

Rachel Reeves claims 2024 can be an “inflection point” like 1979, with a new government enacting radical and far-reaching reforms to kick-start a moribund economy.

Time will tell whether she’s proven right. And the situation now is not, of course, directly comparable to that in 1979. But there are unmistakable similarities.

Inflation

In the 1970s, the whole world was abruptly shaken from its post-war golden age by the oil crisis. This was initially triggered by the Yom Kippur War between Israel and a coalition of Egyptian and Syrian forces in 1973 and worsened when the shah of Iran was overthrown in 1979.

Similarly, the world today is reeling from a set of geopolitical tremors, including the Covid pandemic, and the energy shock triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. One key difference is that inflation today appears to have been tamed, whereas in 1979 it was still rampant (it was the forecasts for price increases that caused those fresh-faced Tory ministers to blanch).

Inflation peaked at 24 per cent in 1975 and remained stubbornly high. This time around, inflation began to rise in 2021 and reached a peak of 11 per cent in 2022. It has been falling steadily since and is expected to hit the Bank of England’s target rate of 2 per cent in the coming months.

Economy

Now, as then, the UK is in poor shape to weather the wider global storm. The UK’s economic health in the 1970s was somewhat flattered by the nation’s North Sea oil riches. Exclude these numbers, however, and the rest of the economy was basically flatlining throughout the 1970s. Gross domestic product eking out just 2.6 per cent of average annual growth over the course of the 1970s before slipping into recession in 1979.

Modern Britain has also been treading water. Productivity has flatlined for 16 years. Annual growth has been a measly 1.6 per cent under the Tories and is now officially in recession again. Things look even worse when GDP is calculated on a per capita basis.

In the 1970s, the UK was trapped in the worst of all economic mires: “stagflation”, a combination of low growth and high inflation. When this combined with a balance of payments deficit, a public spending deficit and the oil shock, it set off a sterling crisis in 1976 that could only be resolved by a humiliating bailout from the International Monetary Fund.

Thatcher’s pursuit of growth through deregulation was ultimately successful, with year-on-year growth averaging 3.2 per cent in the 1980s. Reeves will do well to emulate this kind of a turnaround.

Wages

Trade union power had grown during the war and then been entrenched by legislation during the 1960s and 1970s. With prices rising, unions demanded higher wages (at one point a nine-week strike at Ford was only resolved when workers got a 17 per cent hike). But this left little money for businesses to invest, stunting the country’s growth prospects.

What’s more, the serial pay hikes failed to outpace inflation and real wages stagnated in the five-year run-up to the 1979 election – marking a dramatic end to three decades of improving living standards. When polling day arrived, real wages were just 2.5 per cent higher than they had been in January 1975.

Shockingly, the 21st century Conservatives have actually left workers even worse off than 1970s Labour. Between David Cameron winning the 2010 general election and today, real wages have fallen by around 10 per cent.

Thatcher’s policies eventually bore down on inflation and enabled real wages to recover, a key element to her longevity as prime minister.

Strikes

The economic woe of the 1970s culminated in the Winter of Discontent at the end of 1978 and beginning of 1979, when widespread industrial action and disruption combined with the coldest weather for 16 years and severe storms in some parts of the country. A record 29.5 million working days were lost due to strike action over that period.

Strikes were a regular part of the 1970s just as it is the 2020s - Ken Goff/Getty Images | Leon Neal/Getty Images

The cost-of-living crisis in 2022 reignited the fight over pay and conditions. Similar to 1979, days lost to strikes hit a generational high – with 2.7 million working days lost in 2022.

Unemployment

The share of over-16s out of work averaged around 5 per cent in the 1970s, but 1979 marked a dramatic inflection point. The unemployment rate shot up and reached a record 11.9 per cent by 1984.

The issue is no longer a lack of jobs for the willing – vacancies remain above pre-pandemic levels – but the growing numbers of working-age people who are classed as “economically inactive” either because they have taken early retirement or are suffering from long-term illness.

Unemployment may be down below 4 per cent in 2024, but the figures hide the 9.25 million people of working age who have dropped out of the workforce. The impact on HMRC’s coffers is the same: revenue is just too low. The short-term remedy to this has been tax hikes.

Tax burden

Similar to the 1970s, taxes have increased sharply over the past five years. Last year, tax intake was estimated to be equivalent to 36 per cent of the GDP – the highest it has been in years.

Similar to 1979, this is not expected to change overnight with the election of a new government. The tax burden continued to increase into the 1980s before Thatcher was able to slash it to its lowest level in post-war Britain.

Currently, the Office for Budget Responsibility predicts the burden will continue to grow into the first few years of a new Labour administration. What happens after that will largely be down to Reeves.

