Rachel Rand on running for District 3, top issues, what’s going right

KOIN 6 News contacted candidates who are running for Oregon’s Third Congressional District in 2024, asking them to respond to these four questions:

Why are you running for office?

What is your prior government/civic experience?

In your opinion, what are the top three issues facing the Third District and the state of Oregon?

In your opinion, what is going right in the Third District and Oregon? How do you plan to build on it?

Rachel Rand is running as a Democrat. Here are her responses:

Why are you running for office?

After bicycle commuting throughout the 1990s, going years without a car, riding my bike past cotton fields on the way to work and driving a subcompact car that got 52 MPG, climate change has been on my mind for most of my life. There is nothing quite like the feeling of getting to your destination on your own power. And there is a thrill of success getting there in the rain. It makes getting back home a cozy event. I want to be a part of a real world solution in our federal government. I’m more concerned about being visible and leading people than creating more laws. I believe in fixing things on the demand side.

What is your prior government and/or civic experience?

I am a US Navy veteran.

In your opinion, what are the top three issues facing District 3 and the state of Oregon?

1. Not to scare anyone, but the potential eruption of Mt. Hood.

2. Apathy of the working class. It seems like we are just in maintenance mode or have hopes that what I call the “lithium economy” will look like things have for the last 50+ years.

3. The idea of full employment and a growing economy. If climate change is as serious as stated in Article 3 of the 2023 platform of the Democratic Party of Oregon, then addressing climate change is the top issue. Human activity causes climate change. It’s us building and using things with energy. Full employment and a growing economy is an enemy of that objective. I believe we need to work smarter than this. And we may just enjoy our lives more.

In your opinion, what is going right in District 3 and Oregon? How do you plan to build on it?

We’ve got a strong biking community to build upon. I think it would be hilarious to see it massively increased. I think we should disrupt our lives. I think we should take extra care on the roads. I don’t think the idea of AI cars is a good thing. We’d be building more machines and just sitting in them.

We’ve got a strong creative culture here. I encourage us to use the machines we have for creative purposes instead of growing an economy. It should be interesting to see what we do with phones in the future. I have two Generation Z roommates now and I’m getting up to speed with what they are up to.

Also, hydro-electric power and shipping on the Columbia River. There is no free lunch. I’m still working on getting the facts.

