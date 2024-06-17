Rachel Morin case: Suspect signed waiver authorizing extradition back to Maryland for prosecution

The suspect in the killing of Rachel Morin, a 37-year-old mother of five, signed a waiver Monday authorizing Harford County law enforcement to extradite him from Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he was arrested Friday, to Maryland for prosecution. The extradition can take up to 10 days.

Once Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez — a 23-year-old from El Salvador who entered the United States illegally last year, according to county sheriff Jeffrey Gahler — is in Harford County, prosecution will begin.

During a news conference Saturday, Harford County State’s Attorney Allison Healy said she will be leading the prosecution against Martinez-Hernandez.

Martinez-Hernandez is currently being held without bond in a Tulsa County jail and accused of being a fugitive from justice, along with a hold from Maryland to face charges in Morin’s homicide and a detainer from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

He is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree rape in Morin’s death after his DNA was found at the scene, according to officials.

Morin’s body was discovered in a drainage ditch on the side of the Ma and Pa Heritage trail in Harford County in August last year. Police launched a homicide investigation which connected the DNA found at the scene of Morin’s death to an investigation in Los Angeles, where an unidentified man attacked a 9-year-old and her mother in a home invasion.

