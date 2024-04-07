Rachel Mitchell dug herself into an inexcusable hole with Trump

In what only can be described as a stunning moment of “political inexperience,” Republican Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell recently announced she would “support” Donald Trump for president.

Think about that for just a moment, folks.

Mitchell, a competent, experienced career prosecutor who spent decades putting away violent sexual predators, stated that she would support for the leader of the free world a “rapist” and an individual who bragged about how he could grab females by the genitals because “when you’re famous they let you.”

As retired law enforcement with 37 years experience, I sat side by side with Mitchell in many courtrooms over the years and helped her with the pursuit of justice for victims of sex crimes.

I cannot put into words my disappointment in Mitchell’s jaw dropping, inexplicable decision to publicly make such a stunning announcement. All for the sake of Republican “politics.”

As former Republican Maricopa County Attorney Rick Romley immediately stated, I also am now questioning any further support for Mitchell.

Antonio Morales Jr., Glendale

$2,400 for one ASU course?

Enrollment for college classes this fall has begun, and the issue that “most high school grads aren’t going to college” will again have academic registration officials pulling out their worry beads.

No one is certain why many high schoolers are confident their diplomas will get them where they want to go. One thing is sure: The cost of college restricts entry to all but the Elons of the world.

Not exactly, but it can feel like it. I found that out when I attempted to enroll in a single, three-hour, 100-level class at ASU.

I swooned from sticker shock when, after wading through the electronic mine field of their online registration process, I had to pony up $2,400 for this solitary class.

More outrageous, though, is that my adult daughter, following the route as I had, was cleared to enroll in the same class for $1,700.

I don’t know who does the bookkeeping at ASU, but I’m feeling lots of inequity right now.

More galling is that I have two ASU degrees, I’m a lifetime member of the alumni society, and I’m a long-term resident of Arizona.

What? Is the price correlated to your age?

Katherine Herbert, Phoenix

How to make sense of the FAFSA

The free application for Federal Financial Aid (FAFSA) has been the key for students to obtain financial aid while attending college since 1992. However, recent changes to the FAFSA application process have proven challenging to parents and students alike.

Knowing key steps can help make the FAFSA process less daunting. First, all students should aim to submit the FAFSA by the adjusted May 1 priority submission date. Early submission allows students to receive their financial aid package sooner.

Additionally, students who face challenges completing the FAFSA due to a parent’s immigration status will not be penalized if the student has a valid Social Security number. Finally, families should explore college preparedness programs that provide academic and financial resources, like those offered through Access ASU.

The benefits of completing a FAFSA are worth the time it takes to provide the financial information it requires. The amount students receive will vary depending on several factors, including the cost of attendance at their selected institution and status as full-time or part-time students.

The bottom line is every academic year, money is left on the table. Taking advantage of college preparedness programs and properly completing the FAFSA is the best plan to ensure no financial resource is left unexplored.

Vanessa Ruiz, deputy vice president of Educational Outreach and Student Services at Access ASU

Kari Lake intended to destroy someone

I am writing in response to the opinion piece written by Phil Boas about “expanded free speech” during election years.

It is a transparent, right-wing apologetic that justifies defamation as acceptable and really a non-issue for the win-at-any-cost flamethrower Kari Lake.

Like (I hope) most Arizonans, I believe in the rule of law, and perhaps more importantly, the right of any American to defend themselves against the malicious tactics of many of our far-right politicians.

Boas incorrectly characterized Kari Lake’s statements as “silly.”

They were not “silly.” They broke the law and were intended to falsely destroy an individual’s reputation.

Britt Weatherhead, Gilbert

