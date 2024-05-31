Maddow Blog | Rachel Maddow on the nitty gritty of the next steps in sentencing Donald Trump
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Rachel Maddow looks at the next steps in the sentencing phase of Donald Trump's New York hush money criminal trial now that he has been found guilty on all 34 counts, including the awkward proximity of his sentencing hearing to the Republican National Convention. Catherine Christian, former assistant district attorney at the Manhattan D.A.'s office joins to discuss the nitty gritty details.