Rachel Maddow Cuts Into Donald Trump's Super Tuesday Speech Lies With 2 Scathing Words

Rachel Maddow cut into MSNBC’s live feed of Donald Trump’s victory speech on Super Tuesday with two words that elicited a chuckle in the studio.

“Yeah. OK,” said Maddow, moments after the former president and Republican 2024 front-runner claimed he’d recently read an article describing his campaign as “one of the finest run” ever.

Maddow then explained her network’s policy — which she was not 100% happy with — when it comes to broadcasting Trump’s falsehood-filled addresses.

“I will say that it is a decision that we revisit constantly in terms of the balance between allowing somebody to knowingly lie on your air about things they’ve lied about before and you can predict they are going to lie about,” she said.

“And so, therefore, it is just irresponsible to allow them to do that,” Maddow continued. “It’s a balance between knowing that that’s irresponsible to broadcast and also knowing that, as the soon-to-be de facto nominee of the Republican Party, this is not only the man who is likely to be the Republican candidate for president, but this is the way he’s running.”

MSNBC colleague Stephanie Ruhle interrupted Maddow to say, “Well, here’s how we balance it. Why don’t we fact-check the hell out of him?”

“Yes,” agreed Maddow. “And we do that after the fact and that is the best remedy that we’ve got.”

But “it does not fix the fact that we broadcast it, honestly,” she added.

Ruhle and the rest of the panel then fact-checked Trump’s false claims on the U.S. economy, oil production and more.

Watch the video here:

Related...