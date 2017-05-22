Rachel Lindsay Is Engaged

ABC has yet to premiere its 2017 installment of “The Bachelorette” but that doesn’t mean devoted fans have to wait an entire season to find out who wins Rachel Lindsay’s heart.
Ahead of the Season 13 premiere of the dating series Monday night, the name of Rachel’s new fiancé has been revealed. And while the man’s identity is entirely unconfirmed by the network, it is well-known that Rachel, this season’s star, is engaged.
Notorious “Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” spoiler blogger Reality Steve claims to know which one of 31 contestants Rachel is engaged to and according to the report, it’s Peter Kraus. The blogger reports the proposal happened during the final rose ceremony in Spain on May 11.
“I can tell you with full confidence that Rachel is engaged to Peter Kraus,” reads his spoiler report. “As I say every season, this isn’t a prediction, this isn’t a guess, this isn’t, ‘Well I know who the final three are, I’ve got a 33 percent change if being right, might as well just take a stab at it.’ No, she’s engaged to Peter.”
The blogger continued by stating that ABC will likely make promos that will confuse viewers into thinking Peter, a 31-year-old business owner, is not the winner, or that Rachel won’t find love, but to not believe it, calling the false storylines “all garbage.”
If Peter does turn out to be Rachel’s fiancé, it wouldn’t exactly be a surprise. The Dallas lawyer basically describes Rachel as his ideal woman in his “Bachelorette” bio. When asked to list traits of his ideal mate’s personality he included intelligent, hard-working, sophisticated and driven as just a few of his must-have attributes. That definitely sounds like Rachel!
Peter’s bio also reveals he’s a big fan of tattoos, ironman competitions, traveling and the movie “Saving Private Ryan.” As for his less favorable qualities, he has fears of heights, deep water and admits to having at least one, one night stand in his lifetime.
“I woke up naked on the cold floor of a pitch-black room. Thought I had been abducted. Then there was a knock and a woman’s voice at the door…Turns out it was a girl I had known for a while in the bar scene. I was on the floor of her bathroom where I passed out after going home with her. I was 19 or 20,” Peter shared of one of his sexual escapades in his bio.
Peter’s relationship haven’t all been casual, however. He revealed he was close to walking down the aisle once before with his ex of two years. In his biography, he states he found himself “looking at rings” after being in the relationship for three months.
Rachel’s other three finalists reportedly include Eric Bigger, a 29-year-old personal trainer; Byan Abasolo, a 37-year-old chiropractor; and Dean Unglert, a 26-year-old recruiter.
While viewers will have to wait to see Rachel get engaged, the ABC star has revealed she is getting married. “I am very much so in love and very much so engaged!” she told US Weekly last week. “Every morning I wake up and pinch myself and I keep asking myself if this is really happening.”
“The Bachelorette” Season 13 premiere kicks off Monday at 9 p.m. EDT on ABC. Stay tuned to International Business Times for more spoilers, recaps and updates on Rachel Lindsay’s journey to find love.
