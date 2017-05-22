Rachel Lindsay Is Engaged

ABC has yet to premiere its 2017 installment of “The Bachelorette” but that doesn’t mean devoted fans have to wait an entire season to find out who wins Rachel Lindsay’s heart.

Ahead of the Season 13 premiere of the dating series Monday night, the name of Rachel’s new fiancé has been revealed. And while the man’s identity is entirely unconfirmed by the network, it is well-known that Rachel, this season’s star, is engaged.

Notorious “Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” spoiler blogger Reality Steve claims to know which one of 31 contestants Rachel is engaged to and according to the report, it’s Peter Kraus. The blogger reports the proposal happened during the final rose ceremony in Spain on May 11.

“I can tell you with full confidence that Rachel is engaged to Peter Kraus,” reads his spoiler report. “As I say every season, this isn’t a prediction, this isn’t a guess, this isn’t, ‘Well I know who the final three are, I’ve got a 33 percent change if being right, might as well just take a stab at it.’ No, she’s engaged to Peter.”

The blogger continued by stating that ABC will likely make promos that will confuse viewers into thinking Peter, a 31-year-old business owner, is not the winner, or that Rachel won’t find love, but to not believe it, calling the false storylines “all garbage.”

If Peter does turn out to be Rachel’s fiancé, it wouldn’t exactly be a surprise. The Dallas lawyer basically describes Rachel as his ideal woman in his “Bachelorette” bio. When asked to list traits of his ideal mate’s personality he included intelligent, hard-working, sophisticated and driven as just a few of his must-have attributes. That definitely sounds like Rachel!

Peter’s bio also reveals he’s a big fan of tattoos, ironman competitions, traveling and the movie “Saving Private Ryan.” As for his less favorable qualities, he has fears of heights, deep water and admits to having at least one, one night stand in his lifetime.