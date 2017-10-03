Rachel Bilson squashes hope of a reconciliation with Hayden Christensen by buying new house in Pasadena

After a full decade together, Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen are definitely done -- and there's a $3.25 million check to prove it.

That's how much Bilson just paid for a 6-bedroom home in Pasadena, Variety reports. The sale price was significantly higher than the $3 million asking price, so while we can't speak on her feelings for Christensen, Bilson is definitely in love with this home!

Bilson and Christensen, who dated for a decade before announcing their split earlier this year, previously lived together in a four-bedroom ranch-style home above Sherman Oaks. That property was sold earlier this year to Barry Perlman, the co-founder of Lucky Brand, for $3.8 million.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Bilson's new purchase resembles her old home: While it's nearly 3,700 square feet, it's much more conservative than those Hollywood mega-mansions seen in magazines. Nestled on a private lane in "one of Pasadena's wealthiest and most coveted neighborhoods," it was built in 1950 and has a very retro feel.

Bilson and Christensen share a daughter, Briar Rose, born in 2014. the two were engaged for about a year.