Races set for 2 Franklin County commission districts in November election

Mar. 20—FARMINGTON — There are two contests for two commission districts in Franklin County for the November election.

Residents voted 5,673 to 4,077 in November 2021 to increase the number of commission districts to five and stagger terms of the commissioners, effective in November 2024. The terms begin Jan. 1, 2025.

As of Wednesday, the two contested races are in District 2, that covers most of Farmington, and District 5 which covers Jay and Chesterville.

The candidates for each district, as of Wednesday, are:

— District 1: Ryan Morgan, a Republican from Farmington. The district covers Farmington west of the Sandy River, Temple and Wilton.

— District 2: Fenwick Fowler, a Democrat, and Erik Johnson, a Republican, both of Farmington. The district covers most of Farmington.

— District 3: Thomas Skolfield, a Republican from Weld. The district includes Avon, Carthage, Coplin Plantation, Eustis, Phillips, Rangeley, Rangeley Plantation, Sandy River Plantation, Strong, Weld and the townships of Alder Stream, Coburn Gore, Jim Pond, Lang, Perkins and Washington.

— District 4: Robert Carlton, a Republican from of Freeman Township. The district includes Carrabassett Valley, Industry, Kingfield, New Sharon, New Vineyard, Dallas Plantation and Freeman, Madrid, Salem and Wyman townships.

— District 5: Gary McGrane, a Democrat from Jay, and Jeffrey Gilbert, a Republican from Jay. The district covers Chesterville and Jay.

Carlton is the only candidate of the three current commissioners who is seeking reelection. He was first appointed by Gov. Janet Mills in June 2022 after Clyde Barker of Strong resigned because of illness. Carlton was elected to District 3 in November 2022.

Successful candidates for Districts 4 and 5 will serve two-year terms and the winners for Districts 1, 2 and 3 will serve four years. In subsequent elections each term will be four years.

In addition, Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. of New Sharon, a Republican, is seeking reelection and has no challengers at this time. Register of Probate Heidi Jordan of Farmington is unopposed for reelection. Both are four-year terms.

The deadline for nomination petitions for those enrolled in a political party was Friday. For those who are unenrolled, it is June 1, Emily Cook of the Department of the Maine Secretary of State, previously said. If someone declares they are a write-in candidate it could play a part in making more contested races.

