Race to watch: Fort Myers Ward 2 ex-lawman Johnny Streets steps down, contenders step up

With the qualifying period over June 14, four women so far are vying for 17-year incumbent Johnny Streets’ Fort Myers City Council seat.

Ward 2 covers much of the historically Black Dunbar neighborhood and runs to Six Mile Cypress Slough Preserve. Sliced by I-75, it also includes the Forum and the area around Top Golf. As of 2020, its population was 14,605 (the whole city's is 97,711) with 47% white and 20% Black. Each councilperson is elected by registered voters in his/her respective ward, says city spokeswoman Noelle Casagrande.

Whoever wins the non-partisan race will hold office for four years until 2028 and earn $47,0300 a year: $32,630.00 in salary plus a $14,400 stipend.

The oft-challenged ward has faced crime ‒ in 2017, almost two dozen young men known as the Lake Boyz were arrested racketeering charges ‒ pollution, notably a toxic landfill site, where the city dumped arsenic-tainted sludge for years before cleaning it up in 2019 ‒ and chronic housing shortages, but is suffused with the kind of community pride evident at the eight-decade-old Dunbar Easter Parade.

Fort Myers City Council member Johnny Streets will not seek a new term next year.

Streets, a longtime Fort Myers Police officer before he was elected to council, says he won’t endorse anyone just yet – especially since others could still join the race, he told The News-Press.

“The qualifying has not been concluded, so there may be more candidates,” he said. “I’ll remain neutral and just hope people will vet all of them to see who is best going to represent their issues and concerns.” Meantime, he said, “I wish all four of them the best.”

Those who've declared so far:

Chanetta Campbell-Brunson is running for Fort Myers City Council in Ward 2.

Chanetta Campbell-Brunson

A lifelong Fort Myers resident, Brunson, 62, is an entrepreneur, community activist and "daughter of the district" who says she's "extremely passionate about the opportunity to be of service to my city." Her grassroots campaigning has included fish dinners and contributions from lemonade vendors.

Her priorities:

Helping the city's homeless with tiny homes and services.

Beautification. Brunson says she successfully petitioned the city for sidewalks in her neighborhood in the late '90s and would like to extend them to other parts of the city.

Improving infrastructure, especially congested roads.

Increasing community policing. "We need to bring back property value to our homes."

Raised so far: $6,299, according to campaign reports.

Diana Giraldo is running for Fort Myers City Council in Ward 2.

Diana Giraldo

A resident for 18 years, Giraldo, 49, is an architect with a consulting business focusing on sustainable development who's served on numerous volunteer boards, including the city's bicycle and pedestrian advisory board and Lee County's Hurricane Ian recovery task force. "I have already been very active and engaged in the city; it feels like (running for council) is the most natural thing for me to do." Her donor list reads like a who's who in the real estate/development sector, with many familiar names like Barraco, Thibaut, Inge and Strayhorn maxing out the $1,000 limit.

Her priorities:

Water quality and availability, including a water plant to accommodate future development.

Roadways: "Traffic safety is huge. Everything we do is car-based and we have so many challenges."

Sensible growth/access to open space, which dovetails with other issues, she says. "How we develop the built environment has a direct influence on our mental health."

Raised so far: $17,775, according to campaign reports.

Jacquelyn McMiller is running for Fort Myers City Council in Ward 2.

Jacquelyn McMiller

Perhaps best-known for her 2020 bid to become Fort Myers' first Black mayor, longtime community advocate McMiller, 60, has lived in the city more than 50 years. She's served on the board of Lee County's NAACP and The News-Press/Naples Daily News Community Advisory Board and been part of area Democratic organizations, including its Black caucus and women's club.

2020 Fort Myers mayoral race : Kevin Anderson wins post over Jacquelyn McMiller

Her priorities, according to her website (attempts to reach her weren't successful):

Housing: McMIller has been "instrumental in advancing the building of affordable workforce housing in Ward 2, from Ortiz Avenue to Central Fort Myers (and) has also been instrumental in the Choice Neighborhood Initiatives which redevelops and revitalizes dilapidated housing," according to her campaign statement.

Schools: McMiller has worked to revitalize Dunbar HIgh School and reconstruct Franklin Park Elementary.

Safety: She's advocated for improvements along the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard/State Road 82 corridor.

Raised so far: $1,855, according to campaign reports.

Arlease Williams is running for Fort Myers City Council in Ward 2

Arlease Williams

A 50-year Fort Myers resident, Williams, 56, is president of the Support Personnel Association of Lee County after working for the school district for three decades. Her work has given her a first-hand view of the challenges that Ward 2 and the wider world face, including income inequality. "Support staff and teachers can not afford to live here," she says. "We have more than 13,000 teachers and support staff and they can’t even show that they make enough to quality for a lease."

Her priorities:

Affordable and low-income housing. "We have Lee County school district employees who are homeless. Others who are in multi-generational housing because they can't afford anything else."

Empowerment and mentoring. "I'm a 'teach-them-how-to-fish' person," she says, and has organized community gardening programs as well as supply drives for school kids. "I was a hungry child so I know how it feels when parents cannot feed their children."

Infrastructure: "We’re growing so fast we have outgrown our infrastructure," she says. "You turn on your faucet and you don't have water pressure?" The city needs to fix that, she says.

Raised so far: $350, according to campaign reports.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Streets steps down from Fort Myers City Council, four want his spot