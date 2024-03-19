Race to watch: Derek Merrin wins GOP primary to take on Toledo area U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur

State Rep. Derek Merrin will face U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur this fall in the race for Ohio's 9th Congressional District, a Toledo-area seat Republicans believe they can flip.

Kaptur, who has held the seat since 1983, is the longest-serving woman in Congress.

Former President Donald Trump’s endorsement of Merrin on Monday was the final twist for a months-long roller coaster ride of a contest. The race included swift entries and exits, candidate gaffes and bouncing endorsements. At one point, U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance, House Speaker Mike Johnson and Rep. Jim Jordan, a vocal Trump ally, were aligned with three competing campaigns.

Rep. Marcy Kaptur, D-Toledo, speaks as the House Rules Committee readies funding bills for energy and water development and funding for the legislative branch to go to the floor for a vote, at the Capitol in Washington, Oct. 2, 2023.

Things settled down when Trump-aligned candidate J.R. Majewski, who lost badly to Kaptur in 2022, abruptly left the race earlier this month amid pushback for remarks he made disparaging Special Olympics athletes.

That left three candidates in the race: Merrin, backed by Johnson — and, as of Monday, Trump; former state Rep. Craig Riedel, backed by Jordan; and former Napoleon Mayor Steve Lankenau.

Merrin, 37, is a term-limited fourth-term state representative who led an intraparty rebellion in the Ohio House last year after losing a bitter battle for speaker. He joined the congressional race on the filing deadline after audio that surfaced of Riedel criticizing Trump began raising concerns inside the party about Riedel’s electability.

Riedel, 57, was among candidates who lost the nomination to Majewski in 2022. He raised more than $1.1 million headed into primary day, the highest of any candidate and some 10 times more than Merrin. But Merrin has benefited from help from national Republicans, with the Congressional Leadership Fund spending more than $750,000 on his behalf.

