Washington (DC News Now) — The race for Virginia’s Lieutenant Governor heats up. Richmond Mayor, Levar Stoney, announced that he will be switching races this week. Stoney says he drop out of the governor’s race to run for lieutenant governor from the commonwealth.

Larry Sabato, Director of the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics, talks with DC News Now’s Mark Hall on what that means for the 2025 election.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.