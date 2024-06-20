In race for Michigan's US Senate seat, Elissa Slotkin must debate Hill Harper | Letters

As pastor of Historic New Bethel Baptist Church in Detroit, I write with a sense of urgency and hope. U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, a sitting congresswoman and one of two candidates for the Democratic Party nomination for an open U.S. Senate seat, must join Detroiter Hill Harper in a debate.

There is no excuse not to. If Detroiters aren’t good enough for her to stand before us now and debate the things important to us, then we will remember in November, and the Senate seat may not be the only thing that slips from Democratic hands.

Michigan is pivotal to determining the winner of this election. A recent Washington Post-Monmouth poll has only reinforced what I have been hearing from my congregation for months — dissatisfaction with our current political leaders, and lack of enthusiasm this election year.

A debate between the two can have a significant impact on garnering enthusiasm for the primary and general election — particularly among African Americans. The poll noted only a quarter of Michigan Democrats are enthusiastic about President Joe Biden's candidacy — and I feel there is even less enthusiasm for the Senate race. This lack of enthusiasm rings an alarm for change. I see firsthand the struggles of our congregation, grappling with the feeling of being forgotten by those in power. The cry for new leadership, for a fresh voice, has never been louder.

Hill Harper is a highly qualified, viable Senate candidate who is a beacon of hope and change. He has publicly declared his willingness to debate, asking Slotkin to commit to four debates across the state. Slotkin cannot continue to ignore her responsibility to stand and deliver before voters in a debate. After Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mike Rogers declined to participate in a planned bipartisan debate at the Detroit Regional Chamber’s Mackinac Policy Conference, Slotkin withdrew. Other prominent groups have offered to host debates, but with the election roughly less than eight weeks away, none has been scheduled.

It is a slap in the face to voters — especially African Americans. Brother Harper is a distinguished Harvard Law School and JFK School of Government graduate. He stands out not just for his academic brilliance, but for his profound empathy and commitment to service. As a single parent and small business owner in our community, he reflects the familial values we cherish.

Harper's dedication to uplift and empower resonates deeply within our church walls and beyond. If Slotkin does not share a debate stage with Hill Harper, for many of us it will feel like no matter how much education and success a Black person achieves, we are not good enough to debate.

In Hill Harper, we see more than a qualified contender; we see one of us challenging the existing order, mirroring both my congregation's and the public's desire for fresh leadership. He is the leader we need to bring a new perspective to the Senate. Let us unite in this quest for a brighter, more optimistic future and a brighter Michigan. And let that begin with a debate between the two choices we have in deciding who is best to represent all of us — Black people too — in the November general election.

Debate now!

Rev. Robert Smith Jr.

The writer is senior pastor of Detroit’s Historic New Bethel Baptist Church

