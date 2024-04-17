YORK — York Hospital’s 5K Walk and Run for Everyone kicks off Saturday, June 1 to benefit the hospital’s Caring for All Fund.

The family-friendly race features a scenic 3.1-mile course through York, including local landmarks such as the Wiggly Bridge and Steedman Woods.

Registrants will have access to complimentary healthy snacks, water and refreshments and special prizes will be presented to the top male and female winners in each division.

Runners of all ages at the York Hospital 5K starting line June 2023.

Children (and parents) are encouraged to participate, with award categories offered for kids aged 10 and under, aged 11-13 and aged 14-17, along with a special category for walkers. Pre-registration fees are $25 (14 and older), $10 (13 and under), and $50 (families/groups up to five participants). Race day registration fees are $25 for all individuals or $50 for families/groups of up to five participants.

Registration opens at 7 a.m. at York Hospital, and the race begins promptly at 8:30 a.m., rain or shine. For those who pre-register, bib pick-up will be held Friday, May 31, from 3 to 6 p.m. and Saturday, June 1, from 7 to 8:15 a.m., in the Henry F. Warner Building Conference Room, lower level of the Henry F. Warner Building on the hospital’s main campus.

Please register online at RunSignup. Email info@yorkhospital.com or call Community Relations at 207-351-2385 for more information or with any questions.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Race for a cause: York Hospital’s 5K to boost community health fund