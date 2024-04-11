Race Across The World’s Betty reacts to ‘embarrassing’ picture

What did you miss?

Race Across The World's Betty responded to the "embarrassing" promotion picture that was released making her an "unwanted meme".

The hotly-anticipated show returned to BBC1 on Wednesday, so stars of the show Betty and James appeared on Lorraine on Thursday. But ahead of the show, a photograph of the brother and sister had been released to confirm their appearance on the show and it quickly become a huge talking point.

TV host Christine Lampard got the goodnatured siblings giggling as she brought up the "meme" following the unfortunate photo published to promote BBC's Race Across The World. Giggling Betty lifted the lid on the "meme" and why the photograph had to be airbrushed after the unfortunate problem.

What, how and why?

Lampard admitted she was giggling when the photograph was released. Cheekily, the TV host broached the subject in a fun and lighthearted way. She said: "I did giggle when you Betty became an unexpected meme. An unwanted meme, potentially put it that way because of your shorts."

Already, there was some giggling from the siblings. "Yeah," Betty said. To which, Lampard probed further saying: "Explain to me what happened. This is the photograph. The original one. So what was the problem?"

Lorraine compared the airbrushed picture with the unfortunate photo. (ITV screengrab)

Betty revealed there was a simple reason for the "unfortunate" photograph. She said: "The problem was it was an unfortunate pattern."

Amused Lampard agreed saying: "It looked like you may have been nervous that day, put it that way."

Playing along in a goodnatured way, Betty said: "Excited? Nervous?" Then the sister confessed she was left red-faced when the photo was first published. She said: "Um, when this first shot came out I thought oh my god. embarrassing to say the least."

Race Across The World's James and Betty giggled after the meme was brought up. (ITV screengrab)

The photograph was then airbrushed. Lampard welcomed the siblings to the TV world as she sympathised saying this happens. She said: "They airbrushed the area. We put an L positioned to cover your modesty as well. Anyway that is what happens when you get into the world of television, hey. That's what goes on!"

Betty confessed the photograph incident helped her get over her fears of social media ahead of the show airing. She said: "I think that coming out first kind of got me over that fear of social media."

To which Lampard said, "Absolutely."

Betty concluded she had learned something from the photograph being released. She said: "You just have to laugh at yourself."

"Best of luck," Lampard said as she wrapped up the interview. "We are all hooked on Race Across The World."

James wasn't Betty's first choice for Race Across The World

James wouldn't have been Betty's first choice for Race Across The World. (Studio Lambert)

Elsewhere in the interview, the siblings laughed about applying for the BBC show. Betty admitted she would have picked her other brother if she knew they were going to get on. Cheekily, she confessed: "He wasn't my first option."

She explained: "Yeah it was a show we had always watched as a family and we kind of always said you know we could do that, we could give that a go. I started filling out the application didn't I? And then kind of just left it for a bit, didn't really think much of it.

"Then we got an email last minute saying it's the last weekend to reply. We thought why not? We've got one life give it a go. It's been a bit of a running joke because if I knew we were going to make it, I probably wouldn't have picked this brother!"

James said it was "hard to say" whether Betty would have been his first choice now they have done the show together. "Now we've done it, I couldn't think of anyone else to put in those shoes," he said. "But maybe one of my friends or something but I don't disagree that she would have chosen my brother."

Looking back at the experience, Betty chipped in to say: "We've always said no matter what we would have come back brother and sister."

Race Across The World continues on Wednesday at 9pm on BBC1.

