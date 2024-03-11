Race for the 50th District heats up with third Republican candidate entering the race

LIVINGSTON COUNTY — The August Republican primary race is heating up as a third Republican candidate has announced her campaign for Michigan's 50th District, a seat currently held by former sheriff and commissioner Bob Bezotte.

Kristina Lyke, of Fowlerville, announced in a release on Monday her intention to run for the state House seat.

Lyke is a criminal and divorce lawyer at Lyke Law in East Lansing and describes herself as "a constitutional attorney."

"Kristina is the only candidate who has been able to defend individuals who have been wrongfully charged and restored individuals their Second Amendment rights," according to the release. "Kristina has made a mission to serve Veterans, Christians and Families in her practice and has been an advocate for children, both born and unborn, over the last 17 years in law and the community."

Republicans Dominic Restuccia of Howell, Jason Woolford of Marion Township and Democrat Austin Breuer of Howell Township have already announced runs for the seat, which represents Howell, Fowlerville, Cohoctah, Conway, Deerfield, Handy, Hartland, Howell, Iosco, Marion, Oceola and Unadilla Townships — as well as parts of Tyrone Township and Putnam Township.

Lyke's priorities include addressing increases in opioids, including fentanyl, and sex trafficking in the state. Fiscal responsibility in state spending, protecting constitutional rights and local control of zoning for solar and wind farms are among her top priorities.

"Quality education for our next generation ensuring capable citizens and leaders in our community and making our schools first instead of near last place in the Nation," is also on her list, according to the release.

Subscribe: Get all your breaking news and unlimited access to our local coverage

Lyke is a member of the Livingston County Republicans and National Rifle Association. She ran for Michigan's 8th Congressional District in 2020 and lost in the Republican primary.

Bezotte, R-Marion Township, is not seeking re-election and has endorsed Woolford.

It's been a tense couple of months for Bezotte, whose wife alleged physical and emotional abuse in divorce documents filed in December in 44th Circuit Court. Bezotte denied the allegation in his response. He successfully ran for state office in 2020 and was re-elected in 2022.

— Contact reporter Jennifer Eberbach at jeberbach@livingstondaily.com.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Race for the 50th District heats up with third Republican candidate