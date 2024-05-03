Rabies-infected bat found in Michigan, prompting resident warnings of the fatal virus

A bat with rabies has been found in a small Michigan county, prompting local health authorities to remind residents about the dangers of the creatures and animal bites in general. As if the start of spring couldn’t get any more batty.

Washtenaw County, which has a population of over 300,000, had been “enjoying a longer stretch” with no rabies-positive animals until Monday, the day they confirmed there was a bat with rabies in their midst. The last time a bat with rabies seen in the region was in 2022.

“But it’s not unusual for us to see some rabid bats in the county every year," Ailen Velazquez, county health department epidemiology coordinator said in a news alert. "We often see more bat encounters in the summer and fall months, so we want to remind everyone to contact us if you find a bat in your home."

Michigan residents aren’t the only ones at risk, rabies is “more likely to be transmitted to humans and pets during the spring and summer due to an increase in outdoor activities,” USA TODAY reported.

The viral disease affects all mammals, making it extremely deadly to those who contract it and don’t seek proper medical care.

Here’s what to know about rabies as we begin to move towards the warmer months, including what symptoms to watch out for.

A bat from Larimer County, a county in Colorado, just hanging out.

What is rabies?

It's a viral disease that is usually transmitted through the bite or a scratch of a rabid animal, either animal to animal or animal to human. Specifically, direct contact with saliva, broken skin or mucous membranes in the eyes, nose or mouth, according to USA TODAY reporting.

It can also be be transmitted through direct contact with brain or nervous system tissue from an infected animal. There is no known infection risk with petting a rabid animal or coming in contact with their blood, urine or feces.

The rabies virus infects the central nervous system of all mammals, causing disease in the brain and eventually death. But it is completely preventable, with the proper vaccinations and medical treatment following exposure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Rabies is mostly found in wild animals like bats, raccoons, skunks and foxes, at least in the U.S. Dogs in other countries still carry rabies, with most rabies deaths in the world caused by dog bites, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

Do all bats have rabies?

No, not all bats carries rabies. But they can contract the virus.

Only 6% of bats that were captured and tested for rabies in the U.S. had the virus, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation. Bats account for a third of the 5,000 rabid animals reported each year in the U.S., but are responsible for roughly seven in 10 deaths among people infected with rabies, according to 2019 data from the CDC.

Bats carry the rabies virus in every U.S. state except for Hawaii, USA TODAY reported.

What are common rabies symptoms?

It's very rare for humans to contract rabies, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says, with one to two cases reported each year.

There is a rabies vaccine for humans, which the CDC recommends for people with a higher risk to exposure, including those who work with potentially infected animals and others who may be traveling to remote areas in countries with lots of stray dogs.

There is an incubation period after exposure, where the virus travels to the brain. The time of the incubation period ranges, lasting weeks to months, and varies vary depending on the location of the exposure site on the body, the type of rabies virus and any existing immunity, USA TODAY reported.

Symptoms are similar, in both people and animals.

Rabies symptoms are similar to the symptoms you might have, if you caught the flu. That includes weakness or discomfort, fever or headache. You also feel a prickling or an itching sensation at the site of the bite, which can last for days.

Symptoms progress and become more severe as time goes on, which includes cerebral disfunction, anxiety, confusion, agitation, delirium, abnormal behavior, hallucinations, hydrophobia and insomnia.

Once clinical signs of rabies appear, the CDC says the disease is nearly always fatal, with less than 20 cases of human survival from rabies documented. It's important to immediately seek medical attention, if you suspect that you or an animal you know might have contracted rabies.

For the folks in Washtenaw County, residents can report bat exposure and/or animal bites here.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Michigan county confirms bat with rabies, more transmissions to come