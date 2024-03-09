Rabies alert issued for Columbia County after dog, raccoon test positive for the disease

A rabies alert is in effect for portions of Columbia County, the Florida Department of Health said Friday.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office also shared the alert on its Facebook page on Friday.

The DOH issued the alert, in response to a domestic dog testing positive for the disease on Tuesday, and a racoon that tested positive on Feb. 29.

The alert is in effect 60 days from the date which it was issued, until about May 2.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The first area of concern for the rabies alert has the following boundaries:

NE Christie Street to the north

NW Falling Creek Road to the west

Five Points area to the south

NE Gum Swamp Road to the east

The DOH said the second area of concern is located in the area of:

SW Sisters Welcome Road

State Road 247/Lake City area

East of State Road 247

West of State Road 47

The DOH-Columbia also said that rabies activity can happen outside the areas of concern, and “all residents and visitors in Columbia County should be aware that rabies is present in the wild animal population.”

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Residents should take the following steps, the DOH said.

Keep your pets under direct supervision and on a leash so they do not come in contact with wild or stray animals. If an animal bites your pet, seek veterinary assistance for the animal immediately and contact Columbia County Animal Enforcement at 386-758-3352.

Avoid contact with wild or stray animals. Do not handle, feed, or unintentionally attract them with open garbage cans or litter.

Call your local animal control agency to remove any stray animals from your neighborhood. Contact Columbia County Animal Enforcement at 386-758-3352.

Immunize your pets based on your veterinarian’s recommended schedule.

Spay or neuter your pets to help reduce the number of unwanted pets that may not be properly cared for or regularly vaccinated.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.