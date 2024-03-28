Rabid cat confirmed in High Point

Mar. 28—HIGH POINT — A cat that police shot on Tuesday because it was attacking and biting people near the intersection of Spring Oak Court and Ernest Street tested positive for rabies, the Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services' Division of Public Health said Thursday.

This was the fifth confirmed case of animal rabies in the county this year.

North Carolina law requires that all domestic pets, such as cats, dogs and ferrets living inside or outside, aged four months or older be vaccinated for rabies. Animals that are confined in outdoor fenced areas should also have current rabies vaccinations.

For more information on rabies prevention, contact Guilford County Animal Services at 336-641-2506 or check the website www.guilfordcountync.gov/our-county/animal-services.