Rabbittown Antiques and Artisans closes in Danville

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A beloved collectibles store in Danville has officially closed its doors.

Danville pool gets its grand opening date

Rabbittown Antiques and Artisans first opened in late 2011. On Friday, an announcement was posted on Facebook saying they can’t afford to stay open in today’s economy. The store thanked their staff, vendors and customers for all their support.

Another location remains open across state lines in Montezuma, Indiana.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.