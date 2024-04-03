Rabbi David Lazar on Section 14: 'We cannot be silent'

As a community, we are long overdue in addressing a grave injustice that occurred right here in our own neighborhoods: the plight of the Palm Springs Section 14 Survivors.

For more than 60 years, the Section 14 Survivors have carried with them the trauma and consequences of the annihilation of their community. In the 1950s and ‘60s, their homes were burned and bulldozed to the ground, their families were displaced, and the city’s destructive actions changed their lives. As the State of California acknowledged in a 1968 report after the smoke had cleared, it was a “city-engineered holocaust.”

For too long, these facts were hidden, ignored and people may have looked the other way. But now, thanks to the courageous work of Ms. Pearl Devers and her fellow Palm Springs Section 14 Survivors, their truth is piercing through the darkness and their story is being told.

Friends of Palm Springs, we cannot be silent any longer. We must look to the past as a way to learn from our ancestors and build a better tomorrow. As we in the Jewish community count down the days before the annual observance of Passover, we remember how our ancestors were liberated from Egypt – from slavery to freedom. In that story, as told in the book of Exodus, we learn that on the eve of the Exodus, God commanded Moses to instruct the people to “borrow” valuable materials from their Egyptian neighbors. This property, according to the biblical narrative, was never meant to be returned and served as reparations of sorts for all those long years of free labor provided by the Israelites. The lesson being: it is not enough to rectify an injustice by discontinuing its practice, rather, amends must be made.

Let us, as a city, make those amends now.

The survivors of Palm Springs Section 14 have waited too long for justice, and it is up to all of us to support their cause. We, as a community, must understand that injustice and discrimination is not a problem confined to the past – it is an ongoing struggle that demands our attention and action – whether you are Black, Latino, LGBTQ, Jewish, young or elder. Restorative justice is not just a gesture – it is a powerful tool for healing and reconciliation, offering a chance for both the Section 14 Survivors and our larger community to move forward together.

The city has acknowledged the errors of the past, and their 2021 apology was the right thing to do. And yet, we still have to address the historical wrongs that continue to affect these families today and offer them restitution.

Until the City of Palm Springs repays survivors for what was stolen from them – their homes, livelihoods, security and trust – then Palm Springs will remain marred by the mistakes of its past.

As neighbors, I am calling on all of us to join them as they continue their march to restorative justice, no matter how long it takes. We are at a moral crossroads, and what we do in this moment will require collective action. We cannot be silent. We cannot be complacent. We cannot look away this time.

Rabbi David Lazar serves as the spiritual leader of Or Hamidbar in Palm Springs and has led congregations in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, and Stockholm. Rabbi Lazar was among the earliest international LGBTQ advocates, and he continues to promote inclusive Jewish practices and interfaith dialogue. He can be reached at rabbi@orhamidbar.org.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Rabbi David Lazar on Section 14: 'We cannot be silent'