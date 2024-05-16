R.I. Life Science Hub board looks for temporary hire while permanent president search continues

Neil Steinberg was confirmed as chairman of the state's new confirmation to Life Sciences Hub Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, at the Rhode island State House. (Michael Salerno/Rhode Island Current)

Rather than race against the legislative clock to find its first president, the Rhode Island Life Science Hub board of directors is opting for a short-term solution to fill a leadership void.

The 15-member, volunteer board of directors voted at a special meeting Wednesday to hire an interim president and CEO, while continuing its search for a full-time, permanent administrative leader, Neil Steinberg, board chairman, said in an interview Thursday. The board’s Wednesday vote came after a closed-door discussion of next steps in the nationwide search, Steinberg said.

The 2023 state law creating the quasi-public agency charged with boosting Rhode Island’s life science industry requires the Rhode Island Senate to review and approve a full-time president. That means the board’s selection must be made before the Rhode Island General Assembly finishes the legislative session in late June — or else wait until the beginning of the 2025 session in January.

In April, Steinberg said he was confident in making the June deadline, with seven semifinalists already plucked from the field of 100-plus applicants.

Now, Steinberg thinks the timeline is unrealistic.

“It’s just taking longer,” he said, citing logistical steps such as reviewing submission materials and coordinating schedules among the 15-member board.

“We’re trying to take great care to make sure whoever is chosen is the best fit for the job.”

Hiring an interim president will not need Senate approval, Steinberg said. The board has not made a final decision on who to hire as interim president, and Steinberg remained noncommittal when asked if there was someone in mind.

“That’s in the eye of the beholder,” he said, later adding that the temporary leader would be “someone qualified but who doesn’t want the full time job.”

Asked whether it’s safe to assume the temporary resident is someone already in Rhode Island:

“Go and assume so,” Steinberg answered.

He expected the board to announce its decision for an interim president next month.

Meanwhile, the search for a permanent president continues, with Steinberg again declining to share specifics on whether any of the seven semifinalists had been interviewed, or were even still in the running.

“We have not concluded the process,” Steinberg said.

Also unchanged, for now: the wide-ranging salary for the administrative hire. Prior to beginning its search in January, consulting firm Korn Ferry suggested an annual salary ranging from $250,000 to $400,000. The money for both an interim and permanent president will come from the $45 million agency allotment included in the state’s fiscal 2024 spending plan.

Despite setbacks in the hiring timeline, Steinberg insisted the agency’s work would not suffer.

“We have a very engaged board with great leadership and a very engaged sector to work with,” he said.

The agency’s first public event, a daylong summit and networking forum scheduled for Tuesday, May 21, at the Rhode Island Convention Center, had 550 attendees pre-registered as of Thursday, Steinberg said.

Separately, the board issued a competitive solicitation seeking a private developer or partner to help develop wet lab and incubator spaces, which is one of the duties outlined in the Rhode Island Life Science Hub Act. Responses were due Wednesday, but the number and scope of the proposals were not immediately available.

The post R.I. Life Science Hub board looks for temporary hire while permanent president search continues appeared first on Rhode Island Current.