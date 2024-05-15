R.J. Nemer named new University of Akron president with Gary Miller stepping down

New University of Akron President R.J. Nemer gives a short speech after being approved as UA's new leader by the board of trustees during the Wednesday, May 15, 2024, board meeting.

University of Akron President Gary L. Miller has left after five years and School of Business Dean R.J. Nemer has been named as his replacement.

The UA board of trustees approved the leadership change Wednesday afternoon following an executive session.

Miller's retirement and Nemer's presidency were effective immediately.

Nemer was appointed the dean of UA's business college in 2022. He earned his bachelor of science degree in business administration and his law degree from the University of Akron.

Miller, 70, was named president in 2019, coming from the University of Madison-Wisconsin. He and his wife Georgia Nix Miller said in early 2020 they hadn't planned to leave Wisconsin, but the Akron job and community enticed them away.

Miller, the university's 18th president, took over at a time UA was craving steady leadership and a plan forward to combat falling enrollment and financial decline. After five years, significant layoffs, a reorganization of colleges and several initiatives aimed at drawing students back to UA, Miller leaves the university with a path forward. This past academic year was the first year that enrollment was stable in over a decade.

He saw the university through the woes of the pandemic, from closing campuses in March 2020 and reopening them in the fall to converting many classes to online only.

