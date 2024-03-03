R-BAR holds Valentine's for Veterans breakfast

Mar. 3—The Reading-Berks Association of Realtors served veterans at their second annual Valentine's for Veterans Breakfast held at Wilson West Middle School, Lower Heidelberg Township.

R-BAR Realtor and affiliate members, in collaboration with the Berks County Department of Veterans Affairs, Veterans Coalition of Pennsylvania and Mission 22, were able to serve a hot, free breakfast to over 60 local veterans.

"Our committee enjoys doing things to help others in our communities and we wanted to do something to show our Veterans a little love around Valentine's Day," said Steve Kope, a member of R-BAR's Outreach Committee, which planned the event.

In addition to breakfast, students from the Wilson High School JROTC program presented the colors, Keith Weiser sang "The Star Spangled Banner," Jason Nauman provided an invocation, and Jay Ostrich, director of Berks County Veterans Affairs, was on hand to speak with the veterans and thank them for their service.

This breakfast would not have been possible without the donations from various organizations, including Wilson West Middle School, Cloud Nine Café, Elite Fire & Water Restoration, Stewart Abstract of Berks County, JDog Junk Removal & Hauling, Comparion Insurance Agency, Fulton Mortgage Company, Lending Heights Mortgage — Hummel Mortgage Team and various Realtors.

"I believe we had an amazing event that was well supported not only by the Outreach Committee and everyone at R-BAR, but Heather Clouser's team from Wilson West, the JROTC members; it truly was a community event," Kope said.