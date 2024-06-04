UPDATE R.B. Winter lake back open

Jun. 4—MIFFLINBURG — Halfway Lake at Raymond B. Winter State Park has reopened following a temporary closure due to water quality.

Swimming at the lake was suspended over the weekend due to an elevated coliform count found during routine water testing. After three days of heavy rain last week, a lot of dirt and animal feces likely washed into the lake, resulting in the bacteria being 300 per 100 milliliter when it needs to be below 245, Crowley said.

"There are no labs open over the weekend," Crowley said. "I took a sample to Williamsport this (Monday) morning. I hope to have the preliminary results on Tuesday or Wednesday. I'm quite confident that it will be fine. We will work with the state Department of Health to gain permission to open the lake back up."

The 695-acre park is located on the western edge of Union County within the Bald Eagle State Forest along Route 192 just 18 miles west of Lewisburg.

The lake is tested once a week. After heavy rain, the levels are known to increase, Crowley said.

The lake had to be closed last year in August after the levels were 400 per 100 mL. The next week, the levels were less than 25 mL, he said.

"We're on top of the watershed, so there's not much area above us," he said. "It's sometimes more prevalent in parks with more farmland or malfunctioning sewer. If you look across Pennsylvania, it happens on a regular basis."

There are no remediation processes, he said.

"We have to let nature take its course," Crowley said.