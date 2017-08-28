Quiz: How to Protect Yourself Against Lice

Consumer Reports has no financial relationship with advertisers on this site.

If your child is headed to school for the first time this year, you need to know about lice, the tiny pests that can nest in hair, feed on human blood, and make kids’ scalps itch. Take Consumer Reports’ quiz to test your knowledge about these sesame-seed-sized insects—how they spread, how to protect against them, and what to do if your child brings them home.

More from Consumer Reports:

Consumer Reports is an independent, nonprofit organization that works side by side with consumers to create a fairer, safer, and healthier world. CR does not endorse products or services, and does not accept advertising. Copyright © 2017, Consumer Reports, Inc.