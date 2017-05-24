Quiz: How Much Do You Really Know About a Healthy Pregnancy?

Consumer Reports has no relationship with any advertisers on this website.
Every year, almost 4 million babies are born in the U.S. That means millions of new—or soon-to-be—parents want to know what to do to encourage the health and safety of their new infants.
Take our quiz to test your knowledge of C-sections, induced labor, fish intake for pregnant women, vaccines for newborns, and more.
More on Pregnancy & Childbirth
- Childbirth: What to Reject When You're Expecting
- Why Your Hospital's C-Section Rate Can Be Hard to Find
- How to Cut Your Odds of Having a C-Section When You Don't Really Need One
- What to Do If You Need a Cesarean Section
- Preparing for Pregnancy: How to Do It Right
- Get Ready for Your Due Date: Plan for Your Baby's Arrival
- Giving Birth: What to Do Right Away
- Guide to a Safe Pregnancy & Childbirth
- Safest Strollers, Car Seats, Cribs, High Chairs, and More
More from Consumer Reports:
Top pick tires for 2016
Best used cars for $25,000 and less
7 best mattresses for couples
Copyright © 2006-2017 Consumer Reports, Inc.
1k