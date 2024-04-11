Quirky public art taken from coastal historic site found in Clemson dorm, SC cops say

The theft of a beloved piece of public art from South Carolina’s famed Mosquito Beach community came to a head-shaking conclusion when it was found 250 miles away in a Clemson University dorm room, officials say.

Details of who took the large piece of folk art — a surf board retooled to be a “Welcome” sign — were not revealed.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office also declined to mention why it was taken, but the incident hints to an elaborate college prank.

“We thank Clemson PD for their assistance in this matter after a successful tip came into CCSO investigators,” the sheriff’s office said in an update.

“The sign ... holds significant historical and sentimental value to the area’s residents.”

The sheriff’s office said detectives traveled to the college to “ensure (the sign’s) successful return to the Mosquito Beach community Wednesday afternoon.”

McClatchy News reached out to Clemson University Public Safety for details on where the sign turned up and if anyone will be disciplined. The university is about a 130-mile drive northwest from Columbia.

The vibrantly painted surf board, featuring a large mosquito in a hammock, served to welcome tourists to an area that “functioned as an oasis for Lowcountry African Americans during the dark days of ‘Jim Crow’ segregation,” according to Historic Mosquito Beach.

A “concerned citizen” reported the sign missing on April 5, officials said. It is valued between $5,000 and $6,000, WCBD reports.

“Community members are currently weighing their options in terms of pressing charges and how they wish to move forward,” the sheriff’s office said.

Mosquito Beach is on James Island, just south of Charleston, and is part of the “Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor,” historians say.

“Gullah Geechee people are the descendants of West and Central Africans who were enslaved and bought to the lower Atlantic states of North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, and Georgia to work on the coastal rice, Sea Island cotton and indigo plantations,” the National Park Service reports.

“Because their enslavement was on isolated coastal plantations, sea and barrier islands, they were able to retain many of their indigenous African traditions. These traditions are reflected in their foodways, arts and crafts, and spiritual traditions.”

