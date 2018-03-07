The quirkiest beauty looks from Paris Fashion Week

It is the birthplace of a quintessentially understated French girl beauty approach, but Paris knows how to get creative when it comes to catwalk beauty. As the city's Autumn/Winter 2018 ready-to-wear shows draw to a close, we look back on some of the boldest and quirkiest beauty looks spotted this season.

Giambattista Valli

There's disco fever... and then there's Giambattista Valli levels of glitter appreciation. Some of the models at the designer's show sported full face masks made up of the iridescent sparkly stuff, making for one of the most festive beauty looks of the season.

Manish Arora

Manish Arora opted for white foundation indented with spiral motifs, for an abstract beauty look that also featured Geisha-style red lipstick.

Rick Owens

Never one to be outdone on the eccentric beauty front, Rick Owens debuted a makeup concept that centered on a chalky-white face base and white mascara, for an avant-garde look that was completed with the addition of bunny headpieces.

Thom Browne

Thom Browne's spray-painted bronze hairstyles added a dash of fantasy to the designer's catwalk beauty look, which otherwise focused on razor-sharp contouring and lashings of highlighter.

Maison Margiela

The lips did the talking at Maison Margiela, where celebrity makeup artist Pat McGrath created a dazzling, holographic lip in a combination of colors. Other models rocked various daring shades of green, blue and orange lippy.