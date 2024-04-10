Quintet charged in Schererville theft ring

Five Gary residents are accused of running an organized theft ring at the Schererville Walmart in January.

Yorjeisis Karelys Ollarve-Camacho, Joana Antonela Costa-Correa, Jose Enrique Rubio-Petrola, Gabriel Francisco Escalona-Vizmon and Williams Jesus Centeno-Arcaya are facing multiple charges, including assisting a criminal, three counts of neglect of a dependent, and organized theft — all Level 6 felonies — as well as misdemeanor resisting law enforcement, court records state. Ollarve-Camacho, Rubio-Petrola, and Centeno-Arcaya face an additional count of theft, a Level 6 felony

Around 5:36 p.m. on Jan. 21, Schererville Police were sent to the Walmart at 1555 S. Indianapolis Boulevard for a report of shoplifters stuffing backpacks with merchandise, according to the probable cause affidavit.

A witness said staff observed five adults with three juveniles in the men’s clothing department. The suspects were using two shopping carts to fill with clothing and other items, records state, but as they walked through the store, they concealed the items in backpacks.

Officers saw Rubio-Petrola pass the registers without paying for the items inside the backpack. An officer tried to stop Rubio Petrola but he took off running, the affidavit states. Police apprehended Rubio-Petrola, handcuffing him, before also stopping Centeno-Arcaya and Ollarve-Camacho after they failed to pay for the merchandise.

Staff also pointed out Costa-Correa walking around the store with two children and a backpack full of items, court records state. She was detained by police.

The group tried to steal 47 clothing items, five health and beauty items, four pairs of shoes, eight accessories and two hats, totaling more than $1,000, records state.

None of the suspects spoke English, so another officer was contacted to translate.