Quinn departs Essex County judge race for Court of Claims

LAKE PLACID — Lake Placid resident Amy Quinn has dropped out of the race for Essex County judge to take a seat on the New York State Court of Claims.

Quinn’s departure from the contest leaves just Republican Kristy Sprague in the running for county judge, but Democrats expect to field a replacement candidate.

Quinn, 53, was running on both Democratic and Working Families parties, and by law had listed vacancy committees that are now meeting to offer a new candidate.

Essex County Democratic Party Chair Maggie Bartley said the party hopes to have a strong candidate to take Quinn’s place.

“We are currently interviewing several very good candidates and will make an announcement soon,” Bartley said by email. “We had to wait until the official vote of the State Senate, which did not occur until (Thursday) evening.”

Essex County Deputy Democratic Election Commissioner Jennifer Fifield said Friday that the committees have 10 days from June 6 to submit names to the Essex County Board of Elections to replace Quinn on the ballot.

Quinn was confirmed by the State Senate as a Court of Claims judge on Thursday, June 6, after nomination by Gov. Kathy Hochul.

“I will begin my new position as a Court of Claims judge immediately, and therefore, as of this date (June 6), terminate my campaign for Essex County judge,” she said in a statement. “I look forward to continuing to serve the people of New York state in my new role, upholding the rule of law with dignity and honor.”

The State Court of Claims hears civil litigation for damages brought against the State of New York. The last North Country resident named to the court, who served from 1995-2001, was the late James P. King Sr. of Ticonderoga.

Quinn said she applied for the judgeship in February 2023 and found out May 31 she was being appointed. She was sworn in Thursday after her confirmation.

“We are thrilled that Amy Quinn is now a member of the New York state judiciary,” Bartley said. “I am thrilled that we have a North Country woman, chosen unanimously by the governor and the senate, now serving on the New York State Court of Claims.”

Quinn began her legal career in 1996 representing both indigent residents and private clients in the courts of Essex County. In 2000, Quinn was appointed as Assistant Essex County Attorney, representing the Department of Social Services in matters of child abuse, child support, and children in need of services.

For nearly 20 years, she has been employed as principal court attorney for Essex County Judge Richard B. Meyer in Elizabethtown. Meyer is retiring at the end of the year and the post is on the November General Election ballot for a 10 year term,

Quinn is a graduate of the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Mass., and New England College School of Law. She resides with her husband, Andrew, in Lake Placid. They have two sons.