Quincy rail project receives $4.5M in state funding

Mar. 11—QUINCY — The Port of Quincy Rail Infrastructure Expansion Project has recently been awarded $2 million in funding from the Washington State Legislature and $2.5 from the U.S. Congress, according to a Monday announcement from the port.

The project will expand and extend rail infrastructure, both within the port's current rail terminal and to nearby industrial-zoned properties, the statement said, expanding east across Road O Northwest to serve properties in northeast Quincy.

"While the entire Port of Quincy Rail Infrastructure Expansion Project is estimated to cost about $16 million, the above-mentioned $4.5 million provides this project with an important start to begin the initial phases of this project as well as to help the Port of Quincy attract future funding," the announcement stated.

The project is necessary to attract and accommodate future industrial and manufacturing projects potentially coming to northeast Quincy, the statement said.

According to the announcement, Rep. Tom Dent, R-Moses Lake, and Sen. Curtis King, R-Yakima, helped secure the $2 million through the state legislature and Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., helped secure the $2.5 million in federal funds.