Quincy official running for Norfolk County Register of Deeds. Here's a look at the race

QUINCY ‒ Councilor-at-large Noel DiBona recently announced his candidacy for Norfolk County Register of Deeds, the office overseeing the county’s real estate records going back centuries. He faces incumbent Democrat Bill O'Donnell, who has held the post for two decades.

The challenger – Noel DiBona

Elected to the city council in 2015, DiBona served as the body’s president in 2022 and 2023. Prior to his time on the council, DiBona served a single term on the school committee in 2014 and 2015.

Quincy City Councilor-at-large Noel DiBona is running for Norfolk County Register of Deeds. He faces 20-year incumbent Bill O'Donnell.

DiBona has seven years of experience in Norfolk County government. He was the Registry of Deeds' Director of Administrative Services and prior to that, he worked for the Norfolk County sheriff’s office as coordinator of the re-entry program for inmates.

Before that, DiBona coordinated senior community services for the sheriff’s office, assisting senior citizens in scam and fraud prevention. He has also managed a small business, Russ DiBona & Son Landscape and Snow, for 26 years, according to a campaign press release.

In launching his campaign, DiBona said his management experience in both the private and public sectors has prepared him for the office. In a statement, he pledged to modernize the registry and upgrade its information technology systems.

“The goal is to preserve, protect and maintain all deeds and documents,” he said.

DiBona told The Patriot Ledger that if elected, he will finish his current term on city council and not run for reelection in 2025.

The incumbent – Bill O'Donnell

Norfolk County Register of Deeds William O'Donnell will face challenger Noel DiBona of Quincy in the 2024 election.

In a phone interview, O'Donnell told The Patriot Ledger that he's running on positive message and track record of success.

"We've implemented a number of organization initiatives over the years that have made the Norfolk County Registry of Deeds one of the best registries in Massachusetts," he said. "That's not me saying it, that's title examiners to lawyers to people who use our customer service department."

"These records give legal title to people's houses and businesses," he said. "We've done the job of protecting those records ... We'd like the privilege of continuing to do the job."

O’Donnell spent 10 years as an elected Norfolk County commissioner prior to his election as register of deeds in 2004, according to his bio on the Registry website. He is a former Norfolk County assistant district attorney and had a private practice specializing in real estate and land conveyances.

O’Donnell was first elected register in 2004 and has subsequently won three six-year terms. This will be O’Donnell’s first contested election in 18 years, according to state election records.

O'Donnell challenges DiBona to a debate

O'Donnell said that between April 1 (when DiBona disclosed his intention to run on QATV) and May 20, he sent four letters inviting DiBona to debate "the role of this office, its current impact and our visions for its future." DiBona has not responded, according to O'Donnell.

"If someone's going to run, people should learn about their qualifications, their accomplishments, their vision of the registry of deeds has been and should be," O'Donnell said. "That's the purpose of writing no less than four letters. The voters and the public deserve to have a debate."

O'Donnell suggested Quincy Access Television's Joe Catalano as the moderator for the debate. He also suggested question-and-answer sessions with the editorial boards of The Patriot Ledger and The Quincy Sun.

DiBona told The Patriot Ledger that he is willing to debate O'Donnell at some point before the election.

The election takes place during the Democratic Primary on Sept. 3. Because only Democrats have entered the race, the Sept. 3 vote will decide the contest, DiBona told The Patriot Ledger.

Peter Blandino covers Quincy for The Patriot Ledger. Contact him at pblandino@patriotledger.com.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Noel DiBona challenges incumbent Bill O'Donnell for Register of Deeds