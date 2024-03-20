This Quincy nonprofit is getting $1 million from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott

QUINCY − A $640 million disbursement by philanthropist MacKenzie Scott will benefit 18 Massachusetts nonprofits, including Quincy Asian Resources Inc., an immigrant services organization, which received $1 million.

Quincy Asian Resources provides services such as workforce development and English literacy and citizenship classes. It organizes two of Quincy's most popular annual cultural events, the Lunar New Year and August Moon festivals.

MacKenzie Scott

In 2021, Quincy Asian Resources collaborated with Amazon to provide on-the-job support services for immigrant workers employed delivering packages.

Through its subsidiary Wutabon, Quincy Asian Resources subcontracts with Amazon and functions as the direct employer while bringing needed social services directly to workers rather than asking overburdened workers to come to them.

In a relatively short time, Philip Chong has left his mark on Quincy Asian Resources Inc. and the city's large Asian population.

"We're fighting for social innovation," Quincy Asian Resources CEO Philip Chong told The Providence Journal in 2021. "That's what motivated us to bring services to the workplace."

Scott is the ex-wife of Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos, whom she divorced in 2019.

Her foundation, called Yield Giving, has donated $17.3 billion to more than 2,300 nonprofits since it was founded in December 2022, according to the organization's website.

