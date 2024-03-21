Quincy man sentenced to almost six years in prison for Canton robbery

BOSTON – A Quincy man who belongs to a Dorchester street gang was sentenced to almost six years in prison by a federal judge Wednesday for his role in a Canton home invasion in 2018, the U.S. attorney's office said in a news release.

Michael Nguyen, 23, was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge William G. Young to 70 months in prison and three years of supervised release.

In December, Nguyen pleaded guilty to conspiracy to participate in a racketeering enterprise, also referred to as RICO conspiracy, and conspiracy to interfere with commerce by threats or violence.

He is the first of three defendants to be sentenced in this case. The other two are awaiting sentencing.

Nguyen is a member of Cameron Street, a violent gang based largely in Dorchester, prosecutors said.

As part of his role in the gang, he often infiltrated rival gang territory to conduct surveillance for other Cameron Street members.

Two Canton victims robbed; police chase suspects

In July 2018, Nguyen and fellow Cameron Street members Brendon Amado, of Randolph, and Deronde Bethea broke into a Canton home. They entered through the back door wearing masks and dark hoodies and carrying firearms. One victim ran out and called 911.

A second victim was brought into the living room and assaulted. Nguyen, Amado and Bethea ransacked the house, demanding, “where’s the stuff, where’s the money, where’s your boyfriend?”

Nguyen, Amado and Bethea later fled in a silver pickup trick after stealing $2,000 in cash and a safe.

Police pursued the truck, which collided with a police cruiser, prosecutors said. Nguyen was identified via phone records and a shoe he left behind during the chase. Amado and Bethea were identified on convenience store surveillance footage shortly before the robbery. They are scheduled to be sentenced in May.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Federal judge sentences Quincy man to prison for Canton robbery